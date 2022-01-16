Skip to main content
Interception Seals Bengals First Postseason Win Since 1991

It was fourth down with less than a 20 seconds to go. On the other side of that fourth down, was history. Derek Carr was pressured and tried to squeeze the ball into tight coverage, but instead he threw the pass that would send the Bengals to the divisional round. The ball was intercepted and after a 31-year drought, the Bengals have finally found success in the postseason. 

The Bengals defeated the Raiders on Saturday 26–19 to win their first playoff game since January 1991. The city of Cincinnati finally got its win largely thanks to its second-year quarterback Joe Burrow, who wasn’t even born when the Bengals defeated the Oilers in the wild card. 

Burrow finished the game with 244 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Rookie phenom Ja'Marr Chase caught nine passes for 116 yards in the historic win. 

Even though the team’s offensive stars held the limelight during the majority of the game, the Bengals defense closed out the win. With two minutes to go, quarterback Derek Carr led the Raiders down the field and gave his team three shots at the end zone while in striking distance. 

Three times in a row, the Bengals defense got the stop and after each one, the home crowd roared just a bit louder. After the interception by linebacker Germaine Pratt and the eventual Burrow kneel, it was pandemonium. Cincinnati has been waiting for this one.

More NFL Coverage:

