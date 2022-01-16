Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters Sunday it would be "accurate" to say that he wants to return to New England next season after being asked if coaching was still something he wants to do.

Belichick signaled his intention to return on the morning after New England's 47–17 loss to the Bills in the wild-card round.

After the loss, which saw Buffalo score touchdowns on its first seven possessions of the game, Belichick admitted that the Patriots "just couldn’t keep up with them tonight."

"Certainly deserved to win...Well coached, team executed well, and we just couldn’t do much of anything. So we’ll just pick up the pieces, go back to work here and find a way to be more competitive.”

Saturday's defeat marked the second-worst loss of Belichick's tenure with the franchise. Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 21 of 25 pass attempts for 308 yards and five touchdowns. He also added 66 yards rushing on six carries. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw for 238 passing yards and two touchdowns in the loss, but also tossed two interceptions.

“There are a lot of plays that didn’t go well tonight, so I guess that’s a pretty long list,” he told reporters, per Boston.com

New England returned to the playoffs this season after missing last year's postseason for the first time in a decade. Saturday's defeat marked just the third time New England had ever lost in the wild-card round under Belichick.

Belichick, 69, has logged a 254–99 record in his 22 with the Patriots.

