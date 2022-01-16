Skip to main content
Bills Set Playoff Record for Consecutive Touchdowns in Rout of Patriots

On their way to a completely dominant 47–17 over the Patriots on Saturday, the Bills did something that no offense in history had ever done. In their first seven drives, they scored seven touchdowns. They're the first team to accomplish this feat in NFL playoff history, and were even the first playoff team to do so on their first six drives.

The scoring clinic started with an eight-yard pass from Josh Allen to Dawson Knox, who finished the game with five catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns. He scored his second touchdown in the first quarter and this time it was an 11-yard pass from Allen. 

Running back Devin Singletary got in on the action with a three-yard run to make it blowout and they never looked back. He scored again with a 16-yard run on the next drive. Buffalo entered halftime with a 27–3 lead. 

Emmanuel Sanders continued the trend with a 34-yard catch in the end zone after he burned his defender to make it 33–3. 

The sixth touchdown of the game, which was already a record, was scored via a 19-yard reception by Gabriel Davis. 

The seventh score went to a big man. Offensive lineman Tommy Doyle lived every tackle's dream when he caught a one-yard pass to make it 47–17.

The Bills kneeled it out on their eighth drive of the night, the only drive of the game that didn't result in a touchdown.

