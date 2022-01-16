Eagles Defender Shoves Tom Brady During Fourth Quarter of Wild-Card Game
Despite the game being a blowout at the time, things got chippy between the Buccaneers and Eagles this Sunday. One Eagles player took a little shot at Tom Brady late in the one-sided affair.
During a third-down pass attempt by Brady, defensive end Derek Barnett made contact with the signal-caller. He swiped Brady from behind after he threw the pass and then proceeded to shove him.
The two appeared to exchange words, and it's fair to assume Brady didn't care for the extra contact well after he had thrown the ball. The Eagles got the stop and forced a fourth down, but Barnett was possibly frustrated with his team's performance up until that point.
At the time of the interaction, there was less than 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter and Philadelphia was losing 31–7 in the wild card matchup. Tampa Bay went on to win 31–15. Brady finished with 271 passing yards and two touchdowns.
