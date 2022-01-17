Skip to main content
Monday's ManningCast Guests for Cardinals at Rams Announced

Peyton and Eli Manning will be back on television Monday for the final game of Super Wild Card weekend, a matchup between the Rams and Cardinals in Los Angeles.

As they have throughout the season, the Manning brothers will have guests appear throughout the game, breaking up their jokes and analysis. The guests slated for Monday should have plenty of insight on the teams in question.

Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, who has not officially retired but opted against playing in 2021, will be the broadcast's first guest. He'll be followed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson rounding out the list of guests. Wilson should be particularly valuable down the stretch as he analyzes a pair of NFC West rivals.

Peyton's Omaha Productions dropped a promo for Johnson's appearance on Saturday.

Fans of the other active playoff teams have to be relieved that none of their players will appear on Monday's broadcast. The “ManningCast Curse” became a talking point this year, with all seven active NFL players who appeared on the show losing their next game.

Whether Fitzgerald's presence is bad news for the Cardinals has yet to be seen. 

Monday's game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET, with the ManningCast being broadcast on ESPN2.

