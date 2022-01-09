No NFL team was able to be the first squad to ever finish the year 17–0 this season, but the ManningCast curse never tasted defeat.

After the Packers were defeated by the Lions on Sunday, it became official. Every single active player who appeared on the ManningCast as a guest this season went on to lose their next game.

The ManningCast swept football fans by storm this season with its comedy and unscripted interviews with not only football stars, but pop culture icons. The apparent curse didn’t seem to deter active players from appearing, though.

Aaron Rodgers appeared on Monday’s ManningCast and said he wasn’t afraid of the curse, but for good reason. Green Bay had already locked up the No. 1 seed before Sunday’s game and Rodgers didn’t even play in the second half of the loss.

Despite the lack of importance in their Week 18 loss, Rodgers still tasted defeat. He joined Russell Wilson, Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski, Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady and Josh Allen as victims the curse. Its season still isn’t over, however.

The ManningCast will make its postseason debut when it broadcasts a wild card matchup on Jan. 17.

More NFL Coverage: