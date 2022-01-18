Skip to main content
Budda Baker Provides Update on Status After Being Carted Off Field vs. Rams

Cardinals safety Budda Baker was carted off the field during the third quarter of Monday night's eventual 34–11 loss to the Rams after tackling Rams running back Cam Akers. 

Baker appeared to be knocked unconscious after taking the blow, though he could be seen moving his arms before the cart left for the locker room. He was diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out for the remainder of the game, with the Cardinals announcing via Twitter that he maintained feeling and movement in all of his extremities.

Hours after the game, Baker provided an update on his status, tweeting,"Thank you all for the prayers. I am doing good."

Akers could be seen making what appeared to be a taunting gesture toward Baker after the hit. He later expressed concern for Baker as he was being tended to by medical staff, and urged teammates to take a knee, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. And Akers tweeted out, "Prays up to Budda. I didn’t know he was hurt after the play but I have nothing but respect for him ," after the game.

Baker, 26, was a second-team All-Pro selection this year and was selected for the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career. A second-round selection in 2017, Baker has spent his entire career with Arizona. He recorded four tackles against the Rams on Monday night prior to his exit.

