Cam Akers Confirms He Was Unaware of Budda Baker's Injury When He Taunted Him

Following the Rams’ 34–11 win over the Cardinals in the wild-card round, Rams running back Cam Akers confirmed via Twitter that he was unaware that Arizona safety Budda Baker was injured at the time the play occurred. Akers appeared to taunt Baker after getting tackled by him in the third quarter.

Akers expressed concern on the field following the collision when Baker was being tended to by medical staff, and urged teammates to take a knee, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Baker was later taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He was alert and communicative, and never lost feeling or movement, according to the Cardinals medical staff.

Akers was playing in just his second game since tearing his Achilles in July. The second-year running back made a speedy recovery, making his season debut in Week 18. He rushed for 55 yards on a team-high 17 carries on Monday night and also had a 40-yard reception.

