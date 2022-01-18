Skip to main content
Browns Player Arrested on Three Serious Charges Monday

Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested Monday night after police said he attacked a deputy in Florida, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

McDowell reportedly faces charges of aggravated battery of an officer, resisting arrest, and public exposure. He is set to appear in court in Broward County on Tuesday, and is being held on $27,000 bond.

A Broward County officer responded to a call of a naked man walking near a school on Monday, per the Sun Sentinel. The officer says McDowell then “charged at me ... at full speed with closed fist."

“We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information,” the Browns said in a statement on Tuesday morning. “We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time.”

McDowell, a second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2017 NFL draft, just completed his first season with Cleveland. 

For more Cleveland Browns coverage, head over to Browns Digest.

