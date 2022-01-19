The NFL fined Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians $50,000 on Wednesday for hitting his own player on the helmet during Tampa’s 31-15 victory over the Eagles.

Arians swatted Tampa Bay safety Andrew Adams following a Philadelphia muffed punt as the coach attempted to prevent an personal-foul penalty. But Arians's actions went too far, per NFL standards. The league reportedly told Arians in a letter that he displayed “conduct directed towards one of your players that fell below standards expected of an NFL head coach,” per ESPN's Jenna Laine.

Arians told reporters Wednesday he plans to appeal the fine.

In a press conference on Monday, Arians said he did not regret hitting Adams, noting the idea that the Buccaneers could have picked up a penalty.

“I’ve seen enough dumb [things]. You can’t pull guys out of a pile," Arians said. "We just got a big play, great field position, and he’s trying to pull a guy out of a pile and I was trying to knock him off of that guy so he didn’t get a penalty.”

The Buccaneers will face the Rams in the NFC divisional round at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. Tampa is eyeing its second straight Super Bowl appearance this season.

