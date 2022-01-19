Skip to main content
Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans on Rams: ‘We Got the Rematch at Home Like We Wanted’

The Buccaneers still have a sour taste in their mouth after falling to the Rams on Sept. 26. 

Tom Brady may have thrown for 432 yards and a single touchdown, but the rest of the Tampa Bay offense struggled to click, with Brady leading the team with 14 rushing yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 343 yards and four touchdowns in the 34–24 win. 

But now the divisional round of the playoffs gives the Buccaneers a shot at redemption, and this time, it’s on their turf. 

“We got the rematch at home like we wanted,” wide receiver Mike Evans said. ”And hopefully the outcome can be different this time around.”

During the 2020 postseason, Tampa Bay faced two opponents who defeated them during the regular season, avenging the losses with a divisional-round win over the Saints and then topping Kansas City, 31–9, in Super Bowl LV. 

Per SI Sportsbook, the Buccaneers are three-point favorites over the Rams. The money line sits at Tampa Bay -150. The winner will take on the victor of the 49ers and Packers. If Tampa Bay wins, they will either play Green Bay at Lambeau Field or host  San Francisco at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC championship.

