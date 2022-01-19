During his end-of-season press conference Wednesday, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy doubled down on his team's decision to run a quarterback draw at the end of Sunday's wild-card game against the 49ers.

“It's the right call,” he told reporters.

He also said the threshold for a run was 13 seconds.

In the fourth quarter of the game, Dallas elected for a designed quarterback run with Dak Prescott, with just 13 seconds left in the game and down six points at the 40-yard line. Prescott ran for the first down and more, but the clock continued to run and he couldn't get the snap off in time on for another play.

The game ended in bizarre fashion at 23–17.

After the game, McCarthy said they had practiced the play each week and he was surprised they didn't get the next snap off in time. There was also controversy over the referee's role in the situation. After Prescott was tackled, he quickly gave the ball to center Tyler Biadasz to start the next play. But per NFL rules, an umpire must properly set the ball. The official came charging into the line of scrimmage, collided with Prescott, and placed the ball before they could get the snap off in time.

Referee Alex Kemp explained that the official spotted the ball properly and there were no mistakes from the officiating crew. During Wednesday's press conference, McCarthy said Biadasz was looking to give the ball to the umpire, but he was nowhere to be found.

