Antonio Brown Discusses Tampa Exit, Gets Advice From Brandon Marshall

Antonio Brown hasn't shied away from the limelight since exiting Tampa's Week 17 win over the Jets. Brown has been active on social media in his criticism of Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, something he continued on Wednesday.

Brown appeared in a video alongside former Pro Bowl receiver Brandon Marshall as the two discussed Brown's dramatic on-field exit. Brown seemed to take exception with Arians's approach to their exchange during the third quarter, a conversation that led to Brown taking off his jersey and running into the tunnel.

Marshall attempted to give advice to Brown during Wednesday's conversation, noting it would have been better for Brown to simply stay on the sideline and address his issue with Arians postgame. Brown didn't necessarily agree with Marshall's notion.

“Everyone in the world got a different form of reaction [based] on what happened to you,” Brown said when explaining his abrupt exit. "And it’s all based on where you from and how you feel.”

Brown was released by the Buccaneers days after leaving the sideline. He tallied 87 receptions across 15 games with Tampa, including two touchdowns in last year's playoffs.

