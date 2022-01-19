Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown Reacts to Video of Bruce Arians Smacking His Own Player's Helmet

Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was was released by the team after a dramatic exit in the middle of a game, decided to comment on the hot water his former coach finds himself in. A video of Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians made the rounds on Twitter that showed the coach smacking safety Andrew Adams on the helmet during Sunday's wild-card game. 

Brown responded to the video with just, “Pit not the palace,” the title of the rap song he released shortly after he left during the third quarter of a game against the Jets on Jan. 2.  In the middle of the game, he took off his pads and shirt then jogged off the field. 

It was later reported by NFL Network that Brown didn't believe his ankle was healthy enough to play after he had been nursing an injury. When asked why Brown exited, Arians said Brown was concerned about touches. Later, Brown released text messages purportedly sent to Arians that appeared to acknowledge Brown was dealing with the injury. In a statement, he also accused the team of a “cover-up” and that Arians pressured him to play in the game. 

He went on to say he was injected with a “powerful and sometimes dangerous painkiller.” This directly contradicted Arians's postgame statement that Brown made no mention of the injury

In a separate statement, Brown’s lawyer said he underwent an MRI, which revealed bone and ligament damage that would require surgery.

SI Recommends

On Wednesday it was reported that Arians faces a $50,000 fine for the smack on one of his player's helmets, but he said he plans on appealing it. 

“It ain't got nothing to do with the game,” Arians told reporters, per the Tampa Bay Times's Rick Stroud

He declined to comment further. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Buccaneers news, head over to All Bucs. 

YOU MAY LIKE

jose-abreu-contract-white-sox
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Baseball: Chicago White Sox Team Outlook

Player profiles, stats and analysis for Toronto White Sox hitters and pitchers.

Bruce Arians on the sideline during the Bucs' victory over the Bills
NFL

Bruce Arians Fined $50,000 For Hitting Player on Helmet

Arians plans to appeal the fine.

bol-bol-nuggets
NBA

Celtics Get Bol Bol in Three-Team Trade With Nuggets, Spurs

A trio of teams are shaking things up before the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

Auburn guard Preston Cook (14), forward Chris Moore (5), and head coach Bruce Pearl celebrate a win over Mississippi in an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
Play
Betting

Betting Roundtable: Which Men's College Basketball Team's Future Odds Would You Bet?

With the men's college basketball season about halfway completed, we asked our betting experts which team's future odds they would bet.

Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Raymond James Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

Divisional Round Rankings & Stat Projections

Rob Gronkowski is atop his position these divisional round rankings.

tom-brady
Play
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Makes Admission About His On-Field Behavior

Tom Brady opens up about 'talking smack' to opponents and refs

Jalen Hurts playing vs. the Buccaneers.
NFL

Eagles GM: Hurts Has Earned Starting Job for 2022 Season

Hurts started 15 games for Philadelphia this past season, going 8–7 as a starter.

Ousmane-Dembele-Barcelona-Ultimatum
Soccer

Dembélé Becomes Barça’s Latest Transfer Window Headache

With Ousmane Dembélé’s contract winding down and negotiations going nowhere, the club has issued an ultimatum to its talented but oft-injured star winger.