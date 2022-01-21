Derrick Henry is not only going to be activated but is expected to start during Saturday's playoff game against the Bengals, according to ESPN.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said during the Pat McAfee Show on Friday that it “feels like all systems go,” and that the Titans running back physically “is probably closer to 100% now than if he had been playing the last two months."

The franchise has until 4 p.m. ET on Friday to make the move official.

Henry returned to practice in pads on Tuesday, saying a day later that he “feels great.”

He underwent surgery after he broke his foot in Week 8 against the Colts, a game he entered as the NFL’s leading rusher with 937 yards and 10 touchdowns. After the surgery, Henry—who now has a big steel plate in his foot— said he could not drive for five weeks, so his girlfriend drove him to the facility.

Henry added that his foot does not feel any different now than before the injury.

The Titans host the Bengals at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon.

