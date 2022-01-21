Joe Schoen will be the next general manager of the Giants, the franchise announced Friday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news on Friday morning, reporting that other candidates had been informed “that they’re out,” and that a deal was in the works with Schoen.

Before taking the job with New York, he had been assistant GM in Buffalo for five years, helping the franchise become a true Super Bowl contender.

Before heading to the Bills, he spent a decade with the Dolphins. He began his NFL career in the Panthers ticket office in 2000, before taking a front office role under Brandon Beane, now the Bills GM, in ‘01.

A top candidate for the Giants‘ coaching job: Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. With Schoen in the front office, he has to be a name to watch for that job, as is the team's defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

