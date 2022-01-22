The Buccaneers activated Leonard Fournette from the Injured Reserve on Saturday, making him eligible to play in Sunday's playoff game against the Rams.

ESPN's Jenna Laine was the first to report the news, adding that he will be active on Sunday.

The running back returned to practice Thursday after missing the final three games of the regular season and the wild-card win over Philadelphia due to a hamstring injury. In order to make room for the 27-year-old on the 53-man roster, running back Le'Veon Bell was waived.

Fournette is in his fifth NFL season and his second with Tampa Bay. He has tallied 3,810 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns in 63 career games and ran for three touchdowns in last year's postseason.

This season, he has rushed for eight touchdowns and 812 yards.

