Bengals Knock Off Top-Seeded Titans on Last-Second Field Goal for First Road Playoff Win

Before Saturday, the Bengals had never won a road playoff game. That's no longer the case, and kicker Evan McPherson will never have to pay for a drink in Cincinnati ever again. 

With the score tied at 16 and only three seconds left in the fourth quarter, the rookie out of Florida nailed a walk-off 52-yard field goal to send the Bengals to their first AFC championship since 1988. 

McPherson’s leg also gave the No. 4 Bengals their first-ever playoff win on the road and it came against the No. 1 Titans who got back star running back Derrick Henry after being without him since Week 8. Henry finished the game with 62 yards on the ground and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough. 

Joe Burrow ended the game with 348 passing yards despite getting sacked nine times—a mark that ties the record for a playoff game. His resilience paid off and he now has two playoff wins in his first two postseason games. McPherson ended the game 4-for-4 on field goal tries and nailed his one extra point kick. 

The Bengals will face the winner of the Chiefs–Bills matchup, which will kick off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. 

For more Titans news, head over to All Titans.

