Derrick Henry will make his return to the gridiron on Saturday as the Titans host the Bengals in the AFC divisional round.

Tennessee made it official moments before the 4 p.m. ET deadline to activate the superstar running back.

Henry returned to full-contact practice this week after breaking his foot back in Week 8 against the Colts. The injury required surgery, including the insertion of a steel plate in his foot. Even with that procedure, Henry said he “feels great,” and doesn't have lingering pain from the injury.

Henry led the NFL with 937 yards and 10 touchdowns before his foot injury. As the league's most dominant rushing threat, Henry totaled 3,567 yards and 33 touchdowns from 2019–20, breaking the 2,000 yard mark last season.

On Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that Henry is “all systems go,” and that he physically may be “closer to 100% now than if he had been playing the last two months.”

SI Sportsbook has Tennessee as a 3.5-point favorite entering Saturday's game. Kick-off is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

