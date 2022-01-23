Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Saints' Sean Payton Has Not Committed to Return Next Season

While Saints coach Sean Payton has three years remaining on his contract, Payton has not committed to returning to coach for another season in New Orleans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Per NFL Network, Payton, 58, would not be expected to coach for another team next season if he does elect to leave the Saints. Instead, according NFL Network, it would be possible that Payton could take a year off of coaching before perhaps returning to another organization for the 2023-24 season, much like Bruce Arians did with the Cardinals and Buccaneers in recent years.

If Payton were to leave New Orleans, Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who has a head coaching interview scheduled with the Chicago Bears, would be a top candidate to take over, per NFL Network. 

Additionally, Payton was approached by at least one TV network about working in media prior to the end of this season.

SI Recommends

New Orleans started four different quarterbacks this year, finishing the season 9–8. This season also marked the first time since 2016 in which New Orleans did not make the playoffs. 

Payton has been New Orleans' coach since the 2006 season. He had served as an NFL assistant with the Eagles, Giants and Cowboys before taking the New Orleans job.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Saints, visit Saints News Network

YOU MAY LIKE

Tom Brady walking off the field.
NFL

Report: Brady Playing Beyond This Season Not Guaranteed

Tampa Bay's quarterback reportedly remains noncommittal about playing next season.

Bryan Reynolds is leaving Roma on loan
Soccer

Kortrijk Signs USMNT's Reynolds on Loan

Bryan Reynolds has struggled for playing time at Roma but will hope to remedy that in Belgium for the second half of the season.

Closeup of UFC fighter Francis Ngannou in the Octagon
MMA

UFC 270: Ngannou Defends Heavyweight Title by Unanimous Decision

Francis Ngannou makes his first defense of the heavyweight title at UFC 270.

nfl-playoffs-preview
NFL

Mahomes Vs. Allen Set to Become the New Brady Vs. Manning

Plus, why Sunday will have a feel of potential future Brady Bucs teams, why Houston should just get it over with and hire Josh McCown, a tragicomedy in Carolina, and more.

aaron-rodgers-playoff-loss-debacle
NFL

The Packers’ Loss Was a Total Debacle

Even with a great player like Aaron Rodgers, you only get so many chances. Green Bay squandered another one, and it’ll gnaw at the player and his team.

aaron rodgers (3)
NFL

Aaron Rodgers on Future: ‘I’m Going to Take Some Time’

The Packers quarterback was asked about his future after a stunning 13–10 loss to the 49ers in the divisional round.

matt lafleur
Extra Mustard

Matt LaFleur Takes Responsibility for Team’s Mistake on Final Play

As the 49ers lined up to kick their game-winning field goal, the Packers’ special teams lined up to attempt a block with only 10 men on the field.

Aaron Rodgers
NFL

Rodgers Roasted on Social Media Following Packers’ Loss

If this is how the quarterback’s time in Green Bay ends, it’s far from a fairytale ending.