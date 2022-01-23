Report: Saints' Sean Payton Has Not Committed to Return Next Season

While Saints coach Sean Payton has three years remaining on his contract, Payton has not committed to returning to coach for another season in New Orleans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Per NFL Network, Payton, 58, would not be expected to coach for another team next season if he does elect to leave the Saints. Instead, according NFL Network, it would be possible that Payton could take a year off of coaching before perhaps returning to another organization for the 2023-24 season, much like Bruce Arians did with the Cardinals and Buccaneers in recent years.

If Payton were to leave New Orleans, Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who has a head coaching interview scheduled with the Chicago Bears, would be a top candidate to take over, per NFL Network.

Additionally, Payton was approached by at least one TV network about working in media prior to the end of this season.

New Orleans started four different quarterbacks this year, finishing the season 9–8. This season also marked the first time since 2016 in which New Orleans did not make the playoffs.

Payton has been New Orleans' coach since the 2006 season. He had served as an NFL assistant with the Eagles, Giants and Cowboys before taking the New Orleans job.

