With the Buccaneers losing to the Rams 30–27 on Sunday in dramatic fashion, the sports world will now sit and wait to see what Tom Brady decides to do as a major career decision looms.

Brady just finished his 22nd season in the NFL and has not committed to returning next season. NFL Network reported on Sunday that Brady has not made a decision yet and has not told Tampa Bay he plans to come back next year for the final year of his contract.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will take some time this offseason to consider retirement and focus on ventures outside of football, per NFL Network. Even at 44 years old, he's coming off one of the best seasons of his career.

Brady finished the regular season leading the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43). He finished the playoff game agains the Rams with 329 passing yards and threw one touchdown along with an interception in helping the Bucs storm back from a 27-3 deficit before ultimately falling short on a field goal by Rams kicker Matt Gay as time expired.

