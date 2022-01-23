Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Tom Brady

Tom Brady Retirement Watch Is On After Bucs' Playoff Loss to Rams

With the Buccaneers losing to the Rams 30–27 on Sunday in dramatic fashion, the sports world will now sit and wait to see what Tom Brady decides to do as a major career decision looms. 

Brady just finished his 22nd season in the NFL and has not committed to returning next season. NFL Network reported on Sunday that Brady has not made a decision yet and has not told Tampa Bay he plans to come back next year for the final year of his contract. 

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will take some time this offseason to consider retirement and focus on ventures outside of football, per NFL Network. Even at 44 years old, he's coming off one of the best seasons of his career. 

SI Recommends

Brady finished the regular season leading the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43). He finished the playoff game agains the Rams with 329 passing yards and threw one touchdown along with an interception in helping the Bucs storm back from a 27-3 deficit before ultimately falling short on a field goal by Rams kicker Matt Gay as time expired.

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Buccaneers news, head over to All Bucs

YOU MAY LIKE

tom brady (3)
NFL

Report: How Tom Brady Plans to Approach Retirement Decision

At 44 years old and having just finished his 22nd season, Brady could opt to call it a career once and for all.

NCAA footballs sit on the ground
College Football

New NIL Summit Will Help College Athletes Optimize Opportunities

For the first time in history, athletes can earn compensation from their name, image and likeness. This June, the summit will educate and award athletes in this new era.

Josh Allen celebrates one of his two rushing touchdowns in a 29-15 win over Atlanta.
NFL

Live: Allen, Mahomes Set for Another Arrowhead Showdown

The Bills and Chiefs meet Sunday in Kansas City for the opportunity to host Cincinnati for the AFC championship.

grayson-allen3
NBA

Grayson Allen Suspended One Game After Flagrant Foul

The Bucks guard was ejected against the Bulls on Friday after the hard foul on Alex Caruso.

Kansas State logo on a basketball court.
College Basketball

Ayoka Lee Sets NCAA D-I Women’s Basketball Scoring Record

The Kansas State center scored 61 points against No. 14 Oklahoma.

tom-brady-antonio-brown
Extra Mustard

Brown Posts Message for Brady Ahead of Bucs vs. Rams

Tampa‘s former receiver had some words for Brady ahead of Sunday‘s divisional round matchup.

robbie-gould
Extra Mustard

Robbie Gould Practiced Field Goals During Packers Player Intros

The veteran kicker was the star of another viral moment on Saturday.

tristan-wirfs-buccaneers
NFL

Buccaneers’ Tristan Wirfs Out vs. Rams With Ankle Injury

Tom Brady will be without his top pass protector on Sunday afternoon.