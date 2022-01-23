Report: How Tom Brady Plans to Approach Retirement Decision

Before Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the field against the Rams in the divisional round Sunday, many around the league had their eyes set toward the future. More specifically: Is this the last hurrah for Brady’s football career?

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the prospect of Brady retiring after this season is very much on the table. Rapoport said Sunday morning that Brady has not told the Buccaneers that he'll be back for the 2022 season, leaving open the possibility that his 22nd season in the league would be his last.

"There's some uncertainty about whether or not he'll be back with the Buccaneers in 2022," Rapoport said. "From what I understand he has not told the Bucs that he will be back ... he's expected to take some time away following the season, whatever happens, and consider retirement. Is it time for him to step away from the game, take some time with his family and focus on some of the other things he's doing."

Those "other things" include Brady’s clothing line, "movie situations" and production companies, per Rapoport. Brady’s contract has only one more year on it, as the seven-time Super Bowl champion signed an extension in March of last year.

