Antonio Brown and His Lawyer Will Join HBO’s ‘Real Sports’ Tuesday Night

Antonio Brown and his lawyer, Sean Burstyn, are appearing on HBO‘s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel on Tuesday. Before the full show, a short clip was released. 

In the video, Brown doubled down on his claim that he was injected with Toradol, an anti-inflammatory drug, by the Buccaneers in order to numb the pain he was dealing with from an ankle injury against the Jets. Coach Bruce Arians previously said Brown never brought up pain from the injury during the game, but Brown disputes that notion.

Brown also refuted Arians‘s claim that Brown‘s exit in the middle of the regular season game against the Jets was after he complained about not getting touches at halftime.

“Tom Brady is my guy, he the reason I'm on Tampa Bay, so I know I'mma get the ball,” Brown said.

The Buccaneers and Brady have suggested Brown is dealing with issues regarding mental health on multiple occasions. Brown denied the idea in Tuesday’s clip, and Burstyn said the “spin” that Brown had dealt with a spontaneous mental episode was “resentful and hurtful.” Brown also added Tampa Bay made an offer to get him treatment for any mental health issues.

“These guys at Tampa Bay Bucs tried to make an agreement with me to get me $200,000 to go to the crazy house so these guys could look like they know what they're talking about,” Brown said. 

Gumbel pushed Brown to clarify his remarks. Burstyn then jumped in to confirm the proposal from Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht. 

“The offer was Antonio would basically sit on the sidelines, go on some list, and commit himself to some form of intensive mental health treatment,” Burstyn said. “We were specifically told, in writing by the general manager, twice, ‘Don't spin this any other way.’” 

