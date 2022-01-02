Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown took off his jersey and threw his gloves into the stands toward the end of the third quarter of Sunday's contest vs. the Jets.

Brown, shirtless, faced the crowd in New York and held up a peace sign as he ran to the locker room, alone.

According to the Buccaneers' radio network, Brown was benched prior to the incident.

According to Fox Sports' Jen Hale, the sideline reporter for the telecast, Brown got upset on the sideline and took off his shoulder pads. Teammates O.J. Howard and Mike Evans tried to convince Brown to keep them on but could not.

Per Fox Sports, stadium security also briefly thought Brown was a fan who was running onto the field.

The incident occurred with the Bucs trailing 24–10. They would score a touchdown on the drive in which Brown exited the field.

At the time he ran off, Brown had three catches for 26 yards.

Brown returned to action last week and finished Tampa Bay's 32–6 win against the Panthers with 10 catches and 101 yards. Afterward, he accused reporters of “creating drama” in reporting his off-field malfeasance.

Prior to last week, Brown had not played after suffering an ankle injury in mid-October and then serving a three-game suspension. He was suspended for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said after the suspension that Brown's return was “in the best interest of our football team.”

More NFL Coverage: