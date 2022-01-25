Packers coach Matt LaFleur is not only looking to bring back Aaron Rodgers this offseason. He also hopes star receiver, Davante Adams, returns in 2022 as well.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, LaFleur said that he sat down with Adams "for a while" after Green Bay's divisional round loss to the 49ers.

"Again, another guy that we're hopeful that we can come to an agreement with," LaFleur said regarding Adams. "And, obviously, he's done so much on the field, but I think it's still the stuff that you all don't get to see within the meeting room, with how he talks to his teammates, with how he sets a standard for everybody, there's a reason he was voted a captain, rightfully so. He earned that."

Adams recorded career-highs in catches (123), receiving yards (1,553) and touchdowns (11) this season. LaFleur called him the "best receiver in the league" on Monday.

"Just his ability to compartmentalize his own situation and go out there and compete at the level he did each and every week, putting himself out there, obviously, in a contract year and just bringing it and playing at the highest of levels," LaFleur said.

Adams has earned first-team All-Pro honors in each of the last two seasons. Has has made five straight Pro Bowls.

In early January, NFL Network reported Adams and the Packers broke off extension talks in late July. Neither side has reportedly re-engaged in them during the season. It was believed Adams was headed to the franchise tag, which could amount to about $20 million in salary, per the NFL Network.

Adams was asked toward the end of the season if Rodgers's future would affect his.

"Naturally. Why wouldn't it?,” Adams said. “It won't be the be-all and end-all, but it'll definitely be something I'm monitoring.”

Rodgers, 38, said after Saturday night's 13–10 loss he would "take some time away" and have conversations with people around the organization and others in his life before making a decision. He had considered retirement before the start of this year before ultimately committing to play again in 2021

Rodgers said he would make a decision regarding the 2022 season before free agency.

