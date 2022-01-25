The Bears are finalizing a deal to make Ryan Poles their next general manager, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.

Poles, 36, previously spent 13 years with the Chiefs. He worked as Kansas City‘s executive director of player personnel in 2021.

Chicago tabbed Poles to replace Ryan Pace, who was fired in January along with coach Matt Nagy. The Bears went 48–65 in seven seasons with Pace serving as general manager, reaching the postseason in 2018 and 2020.

The Bears are still in the process of selecting a new coach to replace Nagy. They have sent in requests for a second interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell, per Schefter.

