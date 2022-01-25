Report: Bears Finalizing Deal to Make Ryan Poles General Manager
The Bears are finalizing a deal to make Ryan Poles their next general manager, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.
Poles, 36, previously spent 13 years with the Chiefs. He worked as Kansas City‘s executive director of player personnel in 2021.
Chicago tabbed Poles to replace Ryan Pace, who was fired in January along with coach Matt Nagy. The Bears went 48–65 in seven seasons with Pace serving as general manager, reaching the postseason in 2018 and 2020.
SI Recommends
The Bears are still in the process of selecting a new coach to replace Nagy. They have sent in requests for a second interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell, per Schefter.
More NFL Coverage:
- A Fitting Final Game for Tom Brady (Yeah, Right)
- Thirteen Seconds: Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Win an Instant Classic
- MMQB: McVay’s Faith in Stafford Rewarded on Best NFL Weekend of the Year
- Bears Digest: Another Reported Surprise Finalist for Bears Coach
For more coverage of the Chicago Bears, check out Bears Digest.