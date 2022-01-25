Skip to main content
Sean McDermott Has Watched Final 13 Seconds vs. Chiefs ‘Over and Over’

Bills coach Sean McDermott further addressed his team‘s loss to the Chiefs in the AFC divisional round on Tuesday, and it doesn’t seem as though McDermott has gotten over Buffalo‘s loss just yet. 

McDermott directly noted the final 13 seconds in regulation, in which Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes drove his team from its own 25-yard line and into field-goal range. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made the 49-yard attempt to send the game into overtime, and Mahomes then won the game in walk-off fashion on a eight-yard pass to Travis Kelce. 

“I watched it on video and I've watched it over and over in my head a million times,” McDermott said Tuesday. “I’ll continue to watch it in my mind and in my gut for years.”

Kansas City will host the Bengals in the AFC championship game on Sunday. As for the Bills, they'll enter 2022 still seeking the franchise's first playoff appearance since 1993.

