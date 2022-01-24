Watch: Chiefs Advance on Walk-Off Touchdown by Travis Kelce

It took three plays and 13 seconds for Kansas City’s season to go from life support to thriving. A coin toss and 75 yards later, the Chiefs are headed back to the AFC championship game.

In a game that featured 25 points in the final two minutes of regulation, it was the Chiefs who outlasted the Bills in a shootout for the ages, ending in a 42–36 overtime win. It was the fourth game of the weekend to end on the final play, with Patrick Mahomes finding Travis Kelce for an eight-yard touchdown pass.

Before heading to overtime, Kansas City appeared dead to rights. The Bills took a 36–33 lead with 13 seconds to play on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Gabriel Davis that seemingly won the game. The score capped a record-breaking performance for Davis, who hauled in eight catches for 201 yards and four scores, the most receiving touchdowns in playoff history.

But 13 seconds proved to be enough time for Mahomes and company. The former MVP advanced the Chiefs offense 44 yards in two plays to set up a game-tying 49-yard field goal by Harrison Butker. Kansas City won the coin toss in overtime, then scored eight plays later on the Mahomes-to-Kelce connection.

