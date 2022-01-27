Dan Quinn will return to the Cowboys as the team’s defensive coordinator in 2022, according to The MMQB’s Albert Breer.

Quinn received interviews from six teams regarding their head coaching vacancies. He reportedly informed those teams on Wednesday that he will be returning to Dallas despite their interest.

Dallas sported the NFL’s No. 7 defense in 2021, Quinn’s first year with the team. He served as Atlanta’s coach from 2015–20, posting a 43–42 record. Quinn and the Falcons reached Super Bowl LI in February 2017, building a 28–3 lead before losing to Tom Brady and the Patriots.

The Cowboys posted a 12–5 record in 2021 before losing to the 49ers in the wild-card round.

