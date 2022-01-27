Jeff Fisher Hired as Coach of USFL's Michigan Panthers

Former NFL coach Jeff Fisher was announced as coach of the USFL’s Michigan Panthers on Thursday.

Fisher, 63, served as an advisor at Tennessee State in 2021. His most recent coaching experience came during a five-year stint with the Rams from 2012–16.

“I've been out of coaching for a few years now, but I've watched it at every level, and I've come to realize that I miss it,” Fisher said in a statement Thursday. “During my time away, I was blessed to do a lot of cool things, and I've caught plenty of fish, but there's a void there. So, I'm excited about the opportunity to fill that void by coaching in the USFL and getting back to the sideline.”

Fisher logged 22 seasons as an NFL coach, including 17 years with the Oilers and Titans franchise. He reached the playoffs six times as a coach, including a run to Super Bowl XXXIV, which the Titans lost 23–16 to the Rams.

The USFL announced in June 2021 its plan to return in the spring of 2022. The league originally launched in 1983, but it ceased operations in 1985. There will be eight teams playing in the latest iteration of the league across two divisions, with the Panthers slated for the North Division.

