After Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus departed earlier this week to become the new head coach in Chicago, the search commenced to find a new leader of the defense.

It now appears Indianapolis has a potential candidate.

Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen will interview for the same position with the Colts, according to The MMQB’s Albert Breer.

Breer added that Cullen is still technically under contract with the Jaguars, but the expectation is that he will coach elsewhere next season.

While a meeting is imminent between the Colts and Cullen, it is not the only place he is interviewing. He also met with the Ravens regarding their defensive coordinator opening earlier this week, according to Mike Preston of the Baltimore Sun. Cullen was a member of John Harbaugh’s staff in Baltimore prior to joining Urban Meyer and the Jaguars this past season.

While it was a disastrous season for Jacksonville, Cullen’s defense was a bright spot. Despite a tough start to the season, the Jaguars put up multiple stout defensive performances, highlighted by a victory against the Bills where they only allowed six points and a win over the Colts in which they only surrendered 11.

Whoever replaces Eberflus in Indianapolis will have big shoes to fill. The Colts ranked eighth in the NFL in total defense (332.1 yards per game), 10th in scoring defense (22.6 points per game), and second in rushing defense (90.5 yards per game) in 2021.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Colts coverage, visit Horseshoe Huddle.