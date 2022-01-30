How Many Times Have the Bengals Won the Super Bowl?

The Bengals defeated the Chiefs, 27–24, in overtime on Sunday to win the AFC championship for just the third time in franchise history.

Sunday marked Cincinnati's first AFC championship appearance since the 1988 season. They're hoping the third time in the Super Bowl will be the charm, as their first two appearances didn't go their way.

Super Bowl XVI (1981): 49ers defeat Bengals, 26–21

49ers defeat Bengals, 26–21 Super Bowl XXIII (1988): 49ers defeat Bengals, 20–16

Prior to this year, the Bengals had not won a playoff game since the 1990 season, even though they had made the playoffs seven times between the 2005 and 2015 NFL seasons.

They are also currently one of 12 franchises to never win a Super Bowl.

The Bengals will look to win the title for the first time on Sunday, Feb. 13, when they'll face either the Rams or 49ers.

