Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

How Many Times Have the Bengals Won the Super Bowl?

The Bengals defeated the Chiefs, 27–24, in overtime on Sunday to win the AFC championship for just the third time in franchise history.

Sunday marked Cincinnati's first AFC championship appearance since the 1988 season. They're hoping the third time in the Super Bowl will be the charm, as their first two appearances didn't go their way.

  • Super Bowl XVI (1981): 49ers defeat Bengals, 26–21
  • Super Bowl XXIII (1988): 49ers defeat Bengals, 20–16

SI Recommends

Prior to this year, the Bengals had not won a playoff game since the 1990 season, even though they had made the playoffs seven times between the 2005 and 2015 NFL seasons.

They are also currently one of 12 franchises to never win a Super Bowl.

The Bengals will look to win the title for the first time on Sunday, Feb. 13, when they'll face either the Rams or 49ers.

More NFL Coverage:

Teams Should Always Have a Backup Plan
Mailbag: Could Packers Tag Davante Adams?
Meet Tom Zheng: 49ers' Secret Weapon to Staying Healthy
Joe Burrow's Rise Wasn’t As Easy As He’s Made It Look—Just Ask His Parents

YOU MAY LIKE

Mahomes Sack
NFL

Mahomes, Chiefs Make Red Zone Error as AFC Title Game Heads to OT

The quarterback and Kansas City made a pair of crucial errors late in the fourth quarter of the AFC championship game.

Trent Williams preparing to play for the 49ers.
NFL

49ers’ Trent Williams Active in NFC Championship vs. Rams

One of San Francisco’s best players will play against Los Angeles after battling an ankle injury.

Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with running back Darrel Williams (31) after scoring against the Denver Broncos during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Halftime Concert Drowns Out CBS Broadcast During AFC Title Game

The technical difficulties started during the National Anthem and continued during halftime

Cyle Larin scores for Canada vs the USMNT
Soccer

Canada Deals USMNT World Cup Qualifying Defeat

The U.S.'s road to Qatar hit a speed bump north of the border, with Canada scoring a famous 2–0 victory to take a big step toward its first World Cup since 1986.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
NFL

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Make Critical Mistake Before Half

The Chiefs made a critical clock management blunder to end the first half.

Eli Apple makes a key stop vs. the Chiefs.
NFL

Bengals' Apple Makes Critical Tackle As First Half Expires

It could prove to be a key play.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts before the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL

Super Bowl-Bound Bengals Outlast Chiefs in Championship Thriller

Can Cincinnati reach its first Super Bowl since the 1988 season? Or will Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City clinch yet another appearance? Follow along for live coverage.

Jan 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Fantasy

49ers-Rams Live Blog: The Battle for California (and the NFC)

The NFC championship is on the line in Los Angeles. Follow along with our live coverage.