Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

49ers OT Trent Williams Active in NFC Championship vs. Rams

San Francisco offensive tackle Trent Williams is active and will play in the NFC championship on Sunday vs. the Rams despite dealing with an ankle injury.

Williams missed three consecutive days of practice earlier this week because of the injury. 

Coach Kyle Shanahan, however, had said that his star tackle was committed to play against Los Angeles. 

“Trent's adamant that he's going,” Shanahan said this week. “He was last time, too. I believe Trent when he says that he’s going to do everything he can to play. So, I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t. But I was surprised last time. I was also surprised he was able to finish the game versus Green Bay. So hopefully, his mindset will be how his body reacts on Sunday and we know it'll help us a lot. But if not, we'll deal with it.”

SI Recommends

Ahead of Sunday’s kickoff, Williams told ESPN’s Diana Russini that he plans to manage the pain with “all heart.”

Williams finished the regular season with the best Pro Football Focus grade in the NFL at any position, amassing the highest single-season grade PFF has ever given to an offensive lineman. Per PFF, in 15 games, Williams allowed only 16 pressures on 508 pass-blocking snaps.

Sunday’s NFC championship begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

Teams Should Always Have a Backup Plan
Mailbag: Could Packers Tag Davante Adams?
Meet Tom Zheng: 49ers' Secret Weapon to Staying Healthy
Joe Burrow's Rise Wasn’t As Easy As He’s Made It Look—Just Ask His Parents

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with running back Darrel Williams (31) after scoring against the Denver Broncos during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Halftime Concert Drowns Out CBS Broadcast During AFC Title Game

The technical difficulties started during the National Anthem and continued during halftime

Cyle Larin scores for Canada vs the USMNT
Soccer

Canada Deals USMNT World Cup Qualifying Defeat

The U.S.'s road to Qatar hit a speed bump north of the border, with Canada scoring a famous 2–0 victory to take a big step toward its first World Cup since 1986.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
NFL

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Make Critical Mistake Before Half

The Chiefs made a critical clock management blunder to end the first half.

Eli Apple makes a key stop vs. the Chiefs.
NFL

Bengals' Apple Makes Critical Tackle As First Half Expires

It could prove to be a key play.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts before the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL

LIVE: AFC Championship Tied at 21 in Fourth Quarter

Can Cincinnati reach its first Super Bowl since the 1988 season? Or will Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City clinch yet another appearance? Follow along for live coverage.

Jan 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Fantasy

49ers-Rams Live Blog: The Battle for California (and the NFC)

The NFC championship is on the line in Los Angeles. Follow along with our live coverage.

Joe Burrow throwing a pass vs. the Chiefs.
NFL

Report: Dolphins Attempted to Trade for Burrow Ahead of ’20 Draft

Burrow finds himself in the AFC championship in only his second NFL season.

Ashanti
NFL

Chiefs Fans Help Sing Anthem After Ashanti Mic Issues

It was a beautiful moment at Arrowhead Stadium.