San Francisco offensive tackle Trent Williams is active and will play in the NFC championship on Sunday vs. the Rams despite dealing with an ankle injury.

Williams missed three consecutive days of practice earlier this week because of the injury.

Coach Kyle Shanahan, however, had said that his star tackle was committed to play against Los Angeles.

“Trent's adamant that he's going,” Shanahan said this week. “He was last time, too. I believe Trent when he says that he’s going to do everything he can to play. So, I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t. But I was surprised last time. I was also surprised he was able to finish the game versus Green Bay. So hopefully, his mindset will be how his body reacts on Sunday and we know it'll help us a lot. But if not, we'll deal with it.”

Ahead of Sunday’s kickoff, Williams told ESPN’s Diana Russini that he plans to manage the pain with “all heart.”

Williams finished the regular season with the best Pro Football Focus grade in the NFL at any position, amassing the highest single-season grade PFF has ever given to an offensive lineman. Per PFF, in 15 games, Williams allowed only 16 pressures on 508 pass-blocking snaps.

Sunday’s NFC championship begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.

