Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was ruled out of the NFC championship after sustaining an injury in the first half of Sunday’s game vs. the 49ers.

Higbee’s injury came in the first quarter as he limped off the field, without putting much pressure on his leg during an early offensive possession. The Rams said that Higbee is dealing with a knee injury.

He had two catches for 18 yards before leaving the game. He was initially ruled questionable before being downgraded to out in the second half.

Running back Cam Akers also was ruled questionable to return after suffering an injury, but did re-enter the game. Akers opened the second quarter of Sunday’s game with a six-yard run, but shortly after, Fox’s Erin Andrews reported he had went to the locker room. The team later announced he was dealing with a shoulder injury.

Akers had six carries for 31 yards and one catch for two yards before leaving the contest.

