Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

TE Tyler Higbee Ruled Out After First Quarter Knee Injury

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was ruled out of the NFC championship after sustaining an injury in the first half of Sunday’s game vs. the 49ers.

Higbee’s injury came in the first quarter as he limped off the field, without putting much pressure on his leg during an early offensive possession. The Rams said that Higbee is dealing with a knee injury.

He had two catches for 18 yards before leaving the game. He was initially ruled questionable before being downgraded to out in the second half.

SI Recommends

Running back Cam Akers also was ruled questionable to return after suffering an injury, but did re-enter the game. Akers opened the second quarter of Sunday’s game with a six-yard run, but shortly after, Fox’s Erin Andrews reported he had went to the locker room. The team later announced he was dealing with a shoulder injury.

Akers had six carries for 31 yards and one catch for two yards before leaving the contest. 

More NFL Coverage:

Teams Should Always Have a Backup Plan
Mailbag: Could Packers Tag Davante Adams?
Meet Tom Zheng: 49ers' Secret Weapon to Staying Healthy
Joe Burrow's Rise Wasn’t As Easy As He’s Made It Look—Just Ask His Parents

YOU MAY LIKE

Burrow
Extra Mustard

Local Kansas City TV Station’s Tweet About Chiefs Loss Goes Viral

The station got roasted on social media in a viral tweet about Kansas City's AFC Championship loss.

Jan 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Fantasy

49ers-Rams Live Blog: The Battle for California (and the NFC)

The NFC championship is on the line in Los Angeles. Follow along with our live coverage.

Canada celebrates its win vs. the USMNT
Soccer

Canada's Continued Rise Should Look Familiar to USMNT

Canada sits undefeated atop Concacaf's World Cup qualifying table by operating like an older edition of the U.S., whose current group's margin for error has diminished.

TONY ROMO
Tech & Media

Romo Draws Criticism for Analysis on Last Drive of Regulation

Tony Romo threw out an odd theory down the stretch as the Bengals pulled off an upset over the Chiefs.

Mixon
NFL

Controversial Joe Mixon Fumble Overlooked in Bengals AFC Title Win

Was the running back down by contact on his late game run?

conference-championship-takeaways
NFL

Conference Championship Takeaways: Burrow Makes Magic, Bengals D Makes Mahomes Disappear

Plus, the rookie kicker can’t miss, Chiefs lose the clock games, Zac Taylor’s polarizing offense, a cursed halftime show, and more!

Kim Mulkey coaching for LSU.
Play
College Basketball

LSU’s Kim Mulkey Knew Bengals Would Be 'Good' Despite Halftime Deficit

Sunday was a historic day for Mulkey and another former Tigers star.

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar
Soccer

Who Has Qualified for the 2022 World Cup?

With the World Cup just months away, qualifying is heating up across the globe as spots in the 32-team competition fill up. Here's where everything stands.