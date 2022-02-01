Skip to main content
Brian Flores on Pushing Lawsuit vs. NFL: ‘This Was Long Overdue’

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the Dolphins, Giants and Broncos on Tuesday that alleged racist hiring practices among several NFL teams.

After the lawsuit was made public, Flores told NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe that he felt this step was necessary.

“It was time to stop being quiet about the injustices that are happening,” Flores said. “This was long overdue. There’s plenty of racism that need to be exposed.”

Flores, who was recently fired by Miami after going 24–25 in three seasons, alleged in the lawsuit that he participated in a “sham” interview for the head coaching jobs with the Giants as the franchise attempted to comply with the league’s Rooney Rule. 

The lawsuit also alleged other malpractices, such as Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offering Flores a $100,000 bonus for each loss during the 2019 season with the idea that the team would finish with the worst record in the league and secure the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft. However, Flores says he did not carry out Ross’s task. 

Since the lawsuit surfaced Tuesday afternoon, the Dolphins released a statement saying the franchise denied the report.

“We are aware of the lawsuit through the media reports that came out this afternoon,” the statement read. “We vehemently deny allegations of racial discrimination and are proud of the diversity and inclusion throughout our organization. 

“The implication that we acted in a manner inconsistent with the integrity of the game is incorrect. We will be withholding further comment on the lawsuit at this time.”

