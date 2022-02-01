Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

NFL Calls Brian Flores’s Lawsuit Alleging Racist Hiring ’Without Merit’ in Statement

Shortly after news broke of Brian Flores's class-action lawsuit against the NFL and three teams for racist hiring practices, the league released a statement asserting its commitment to diversity and called the former Dolphins coach's claims "without merit."

"The NFL and our clubs are deeply committed to ensuring equitable employment practices and continue to make progress in providing equitable opportunities throughout our organizations," the statement read. "Diversity is core to everything we do, and there are few issues on which our clubs and our internal leadership team spend more time. We will defend against these claims, which are without merit."

Flores has sued the NFL along with three teams—the Dolphins, Broncos and Giants—for alleged discrimination in regard to his firing by Miami, a 2019 interview with Denver and an interview last month with New York. The lawsuit, which was submitted by Wigdor LLC to the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York, claims that the Giants had already decided to hire Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll three days before their scheduled interview with Flores—which was revealed to Flores only after text messages mistakenly sent to him by Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

SI Recommends

Flores also claims that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him a $100,000 bonus for each loss during the 2019 season, in which Ross apparently wanted to secure the league’s worst record and the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft. Flores says he didn’t comply with the request.

“In making the decision to file the class action complaint today, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me,” Flores said in a statement released Tuesday after filing the lawsuit. “My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.”

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Bill Belichick on the sideline during a Monday Night Football win over the Bills in Buffalo
NFL

Belichick's Purported Text Gaffe a Key Part of Flores Lawsuit

The lawsuit features an alleged text conversation between Brian Flores and Bill Belichick about the Giants job.

jimmy-garoppolo-49ers
NFL

49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo Discusses Future After Loss to Rams

Garoppolo: “I just want to go with a place where they want to win.”

Brian Flores with the Dolphins.
NFL

Flores: Dolphins Owner Ross Offered $100k Per Loss in 2019

The former Dolphins coach sued the NFL and three of its teams Tuesday, alleging numerous instances of racist hiring practices.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores looks up at the scoreboard during a game
NFL

Flores Sues NFL, Teams Alleging Racist Hiring Practices

Flores: “The need for change is bigger than my personal goals.”

lia-thomas
College

Penn Swimmers Voice Support for Transgender Teammate Lia Thomas

She has set multiple program records this season for the women's swim team.

Brady smiling Patriots
Play
Extra Mustard

Report of Tom Brady's Reunion With Pats Is False

A rumor suggested that the 44-year-old would sign a one-day deal with New England.

The UEFA Champions League trophy
Soccer

UEFA Withdraws Threat Over 'Champignons League' Pizza

A German pizza manufacturer said it had received a letter from a lawyer acting on behalf of UEFA asking it to cease using the name for its mushroom pizza.

tom-brady-eli-manning
Play
NFL

Eli Manning Congratulates Tom Brady on NFL Retirement

Manning; “I mean, really, no one did it better than you in your time. It was an honor and privilege to watch you compete.”