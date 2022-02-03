The Giants are expected to hire Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka as their new offensive coordinator, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Kafka will join the staff of Brian Daboll, who was hired as the new Giants coach last week. Daboll replaces Joe Judge, who was fired on Jan. 11 after a 10–23 record across two seasons.

Kafka, 34, has been an assistant with Kansas City since 2017. He was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2018, and served as both the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator in 2020 and 2021.

Kafka was a quarterback for Northwestern from 2006–09, throwing 16 touchdowns in 13 starts in 2009. In the NFL, he logged just 16 pass attempts with the Eagles, appearing in four games in 2011.

New York finished 4–13 in 2021. The Giants have recorded double-digit losses in each of the last five seasons, and they have not won a playoff game since Super Bowl XLVI in February 2012.

More NFL Coverage:

• A Few First Impressions of Super Bowl LVI

• Bengals Are NFL’s Best Cinderella Story in Decades

• How the Bengals and Rams Punched Their Tickets to the Super Bowl

• Giants Country: Giants Want to Retain Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham

For more New York Giants news, go to Giants Country.