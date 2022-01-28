Skip to main content
Report: Giants Hire Bills OC Brian Daboll as Head Coach

New York has reportedly concluded its coaching search, hiring Buffalo’s offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next head coach, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Under Daboll’s leadership, the Bills finished this season with the NFL’s fifth-ranked offense in yards per game (381.9) and third-ranked scoring offense (28.4 points per game).

The offensive coordinator has also been instrumental in developing quarterback Josh Allen, who is one of the league’s bright young stars behind center.

The Giants will be looking for Daboll to aid in the development of their young franchise quarterback Daniel Jones, whose early career has proved tumultuous.

In 2021, his third season in the NFL, Jones played in just 11 games before being sidelined for the remainder of the year with a neck injury. He completed a career-high 64.3% of his passes for 2,428 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

While Jones is under contract for the 2022 season, the Giants are faced with a roster decision for Jones this coming May, when the franchise must elect whether or not they will pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

If the Giants decide instead move on from Jones, there are some options available, as the team holds the No. 5 and No. 7 picks in April’s draft, and several veteran quarterbacks are looking for trade moves this offseason.

