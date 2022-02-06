The Dolphins have agreed to terms with 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to make him the team’s new coach, the team announced Sunday.

McDaniel will replace Brian Flores, who was fired after posting a 9–8 record in 2021. Flores later filed a a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and three teams alleging discrimination earlier this week. In the lawsuit, Flores alleges that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him a $100,000 bonus for each loss during the 2019 season in order to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft. Flores said he did not comply.

The 38-year-old leaves San Francisco after a 10–7 season where his offense ranked seventh in yards per game. The 49ers were just one win away from a Super Bowl berth, but lost to the Rams in the NFC championship game.

McDaniel just wrapped up his first season as San Francisco’s offensive coordinator. Before that, he was the team’s run game coordinator for four seasons. He had stops with the Falcons, Browns, Commanders, Texans and Broncos throughout his career.

McDaniel, who is biracial, is the first person of color to be hired as a coach this hiring cycle.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dolphins news, head over to All Dolphins.