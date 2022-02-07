Skip to main content
Alvin Kamara Arrested for Battery After Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Sunday. 

The alleged incident occurred on Saturday at 5:50 p.m. local time at the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard—the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. A person at a local hospital reported a battery and the investigation led to the arrest of Kamara on Sunday without incident. The Saints have yet to release a statement. 

He was taken to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked. Kamara played in the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday, where he caught four passes for 23 yards.

This is a developing story. 

