Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Rev. Al Sharpton, Other Civil Right Leaders Call for Replacement of Rooney Rule

National Action Network (NAN) founder and president Rev. Al Sharpton was one of a number of Civil Rights leaders to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday. The meeting was scheduled after former Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the league and three teams—the Giants, Broncos and Dolphins—alleging discrimination.  

In the meeting, the leaders called on the NFL to replace the Rooney Rule, suggesting the NFL establish ”specific recruiting and hiring procedures for executive and coaching positions, with meaningful consequences for teams that do not abide by the rules,“ according to a joint-statement from the NAACP, National Urban League, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, National Action Network and National African American Clergy Network.

The Rooney Rule was established in 2003 and requires teams to interview candidates of color for head coaching, coordinator and senior football operation positions.

In a statement, Marc. H Morial, the National Urban League president and CEO said, “However well-intentioned, the effect of the Rooney Rule has been for team decision-makers to regard interviews with candidates of color as an extraneous step, rather than an integral part of the hiring process.“

SI Recommends

Added Sharpton, in a statement: “The Rooney Rule has been proven to be something the owners used to deceptively appear to be seeking real diversity. We must have firm targets and timetables.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement that the meeting, which was held virtually, was “a productive and thoughtful conversation as the NFL shares the goal of ensuring that everyone has equitable access to opportunity. We look forward to continuing the dialogue.“

The leaders said that they agreed with Goodell to continue “working together to achieve diversity, equity, and inclusion at every level of the NFL and its member teams.“

On Monday, the Texans hired Lovie Smith as their next coach. He joins Mike Tomlin of the Steelers, Ron Rivera of the Commanders, Robert Saleh of the Jets and Mike McDaniel, who was hired this week by the Dolphins as the only minority head coaches in the league.

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

louis-riddick-mnf-media-podcast.jpg
NFL

Report: Steelers to Interview Louis Riddick for GM Vacancy

Riddick last worked in the NFL as Philadelphia’s director of pro personnel in 2013.

Super Bowl LVI logo on the field.
Betting

Bills, Chiefs Early Favorites to Win Super Bowl LVII

Two AFC teams are the early favorites.

USATSI_15610788
MMA

Derrick Lewis' Climb Back into Title Contention Starts Where It Last Ended

Lewis opens his 2022 campaign to earn another title bout in his hometown of Houston against rising star Tai Tuivasa at UFC 271.

nathan-chen3
Olympics

Watch: Nathan Chen's Entire Record Performance at Beijing Olympics

The U.S. star set the highest short program score in figure skating history on Tuesday.

Juan Soto home run trot
Play
Fantasy

Juan Soto & Josh Bell Look to Recapture Nationals Magic

Fantasy outlook, stats and analysis for 2022 Washington Nationals hitters and pitchers.

canada-beats-us-hockey-prelim
Olympics

Canada Beats U.S. in Likely Preview of Women’s Hockey Gold Medal Game

The 4-2 victory was merely a meaningless preliminary tilt, but the sport’s fiercest rivalry did not disappoint.

camp-nou
Soccer

Barcelona CEO Resigns Amid Sponsorship Talks With Spotify

Spanish media reports that a deal with Spotify for sponsorship of Barça's jersey and title rights for Camp Nou was imminent.

dCOVdevinhester_H
Play
NFL

How Should We Feel About Devin Hester When Special Teams Don’t Feel Special Anymore?

On Hester, the Hall of Fame and the state of the NFL return game.