Commanders safety Deshazor Everett turned himself in on Tuesday after he was served with a warrant for involuntary manslaughter for his role in a car accident in December that killed a 29-year-old woman named Olivia Peters.

According to a statement from Everett's attorney, Kaveh Noorishad, Everett was released on bond after voluntarily appearing at the Loudoun County Magistrate's office on Tuesday.

“Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations,” Noorishad said in a statement. “We continue to ask hat judgement be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper forum.”

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle, which multiple reports confirmed Everett was driving, left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over on the night of Dec. 23. Everett was “treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” according to the sheriff's office.

On Tuesday, the Commanders said in a statement, “We are aware of these charges and are continuing to monitor the situation. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Everett was placed on Washington's reserve/non-football injury list on the day following the accident. Everett had been with the team since 2015, and was one of its special teams captains last season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Washington Commanders news, head over to Washington Football.