Giants to Hire Wink Martindale as New Defensive Coordinator

The Giants are expected to name Don “Wink” Martindale as their new defensive coordinator, per multiple reports

Martindale will serve as the replacement to former defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who left New York to take the same position with the Raiders.

Martindale, 58, has been an NFL assistant since 2004, logging stints with the Raiders, Broncos and Ravens. He served as Baltimore’s defensive coordinator in each of the last four seasons before parting ways with the franchise last month. 

“After several productive conversations, Don and I have agreed to move forward in separate directions,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “We have had a great run on defense, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished and the work he has done. Don has been a major contributor to the success of our defense since 2012, and especially since he became defensive coordinator four years ago. He has done a great job. Now it is time to pursue other opportunities.

“Sometimes the moment comes, and it's the right time. I am personally grateful for our friendship and for everything he has done in Baltimore.”

Martindale will join Brian Daboll’s staff in New York, as Daboll looks to turn the franchise around in 2022. The Giants have lost double-digit games in each of the last five seasons, and they have not won a playoff game since Super Bowl XLVI in February 2012.

