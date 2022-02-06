Skip to main content
Giants Land Tight Ends Coach Andy Bischoff

New Giants head coach Brian Daboll continues to fill out his assistant coaching staff.

According to the Football Scoop Twitter account, New Giants head coach Brian Daboll has reportedly recruited Andy Bischoff to be the team's new tight ends coach. Bischoff replaces Derek Dooley, who was moved into that role last year and whose contract was not renewed by the Giants.

Bischoff, 51, began his coaching career in 1993 at the high school level, holding positions as the offensive line coach and offensive coordinator.

In 2008, he was hired by the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL as their running backs/offensive quality control coach. He was later given additional duties as a special teams coordinator and assistant to the head coach during the 2010-2012 seasons. Bischoff was part of the Alouettes Grey Cup championship teams in 2009 and 2010.

Bischoff broke into the NFL with the Bears in 2013 as their tight ends coach/staff coordinator. He then moved to the Ravens in 2015, where he began his career there as an offensive quality control coach before being promoted to offensive assistant.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz speaks with the coaching staff Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Giants Interview Titans Defensive Assistant Jim Schwartz for Defensive Coordinator Role

In 2018, he was named the Ravens' assistant tight ends coach, and then last year, he followed colleague David Culley to Houston to serve as the Texans' tight ends coach.

While in Baltimore, Bischoff helped develop tight end Mark Andrews, a third-round pick in 2018 who later became a two-time Pro Bowl tight end (2019, 2021) and a first-team All-Pro (2021).

In 2019, Bischoff helped Andrews to new heights, the tight end recording ten receiving touchdowns that led the league among tight ends and tied with Rams receiver Cooper Kupp for second in the league among all positions.

In other Giants assistant coaching news, Teryl Austin, who had been a candidate for defensive coordinator, is expected to be named the new defensive coordinator of the Steelers.

Also, Deland McCullough, who was reportedly offered the Giants' running back coaching job, has decided to stay with Notre Dame instead. Burton Burns, the Giants running backs coach for the last two seasons, is believed to be planning to retire.

Here is the list of assistant coaches linked to Daboll's new staff:

  • Offensive Coordinator: Mike Kafka
  • Quarterbacks: Shea Tierney
  • Offensive Line: Bobby Johnson
  • Tight Ends: Andy Bischoff
  • Defensive Secondary: Jerome Henderson
  • Special Teams Coordinator: Thomas McGaughey
  • Director of Coaching Operations: Laura Young

