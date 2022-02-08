The Patriots are expected to hire former Giants coach Joe Judge as an offensive assistant, according to The MMQB’s Albert Breer.

Judge was fired by New York in January after two seasons with the franchise. He posted a 10–23 record with the Giants, with New York finishing No. 31 in yards and points last season. Judge drew headlines following a 29–3 loss to the Bears in Week 17, in which he insisted in a postgame media session that the team wasn’t a “clown-show organization.”

Judge, 40, worked as an assistant in New England from 2012–19, most recently serving as the special teams coordinator. He previously worked as an assistant at Alabama from 2009–11.

The Patriots finished second in the AFC East in 2021 at 10–7 before losing to the Bills in the wild-card round.

