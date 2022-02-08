Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
The Suite Life of Antonio Brown and Kanye West
The Suite Life of Antonio Brown and Kanye West

Source: Patriots to Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

The Patriots are expected to hire former Giants coach Joe Judge as an offensive assistant, according to The MMQB’s Albert Breer

Judge was fired by New York in January after two seasons with the franchise. He posted a 10–23 record with the Giants, with New York finishing No. 31 in yards and points last season. Judge drew headlines following a 29–3 loss to the Bears in Week 17, in which he insisted in a postgame media session that the team wasn’t a “clown-show organization.”

Judge, 40, worked as an assistant in New England from 2012–19, most recently serving as the special teams coordinator. He previously worked as an assistant at Alabama from 2009–11. 

The Patriots finished second in the AFC East in 2021 at 10–7 before losing to the Bills in the wild-card round. 

SI Recommends

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, front right, celebrates with wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) after his touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Play
Betting

Big Money Is Fading This Rams' Wide Receiver's Super Bowl LVI Player Props

Respected money is fading a certain Rams' receiver Super Bowl LVI player props.

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) dribbles the ball past Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr.
Play
NBA

NBA Trade Grades: CJ McCollum Deal Continues Teardown for Blazers

The guard is headed to New Orleans in a blockbuster deal.

A person cleans the floor over the Wizards logo at halftime.
Play
NBA

Wizards Coach, Fan Get Into Altercation in Loss to Heat

Washington players and coaches prevented the incident from escalating.

Zlatan Ibrahimović working out.
Play
Extra Mustard

Zlatan's New Workout Video Goes Viral

It has over 12 million views on Instagram after just one day.

Sports broadcaster Al Michaels
Play
Extra Mustard

Howard Stern Makes Al Michaels Squirm While Bashing NBC Over Possible Ouster

Stern rips NBC's plan to move on from Michaels while interviewing him.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes up for a shot in front of Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
Play
Betting

Spread, Over/Under and Prop Bets: Celtics-Nets, Bucks-Lakers

Bets and analysis for Tuesday's games featuring the Nets welcoming the Celtics and the Lakers hosting the defending champion Bucks.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard James Harden (13) talk with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.
NBA

Do James Harden and Joel Embiid Make Sense Together?

If the two All-Stars join forces in Philadelphia, here’s how their games could mesh—or clash.

A Mets helmet.
MLB

Mets to Host First Old Timers’ Day Since 1994

The game will be played before the Mets host the Rockies on Aug. 27.