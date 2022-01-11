Skip to main content
Giants Fire Head Coach Joe Judge

When Black Monday came and went with no head coaching change by the Giants, it appeared the embattled Joe Judge's job was safe for the time being.

Now, it's clear the franchise is ready to move on.

The Giants have reportedly fired Judge after just two years on the job, in a move first reported by the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and confirmed by the team

New York went a combined 10–23 with Judge at the helm, losing its last six games of the 2021 season. The move comes one day after general manager Dave Gettleman retired after four seasons in the position.

The Giants finished the season ranked 31st in total yards per game (287.3) and points per game (15.2). The offense failed to reach double digits in four of its last six games, with the team's staff on that side of the ball roundly criticized for attempting a QB sneak on a third-and-9 play in Sunday's season-ending loss.

Reports emerged several weeks ago that Judge was in good position to return next season. But an embarrassing 29-3 loss to the Bears in Week 17 followed by a bizarre postgame rant in which Judge insisted the team wasn't a "clown show" and claimed ex-Giants were "begging" to return to the team seemingly put him back on the hot seat.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage on the New York Giants, head to Giant Country.

