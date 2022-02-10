Skip to main content
Kayvon Thibodeaux Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want to Play for Rams

One of the NFL's top draft prospects does not want to play for his favorite team.

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is one of the best edge rushers in the 2022 NFL draft, said that he does not want to play for the Rams because of the impact of state income taxes.

Thibodeaux revealed his thinking to PFT Live on Wednesday.

“Well, I don't know if I actually want to play for the Rams because of tax purposes but until after I get drafted, I'm a Rams fan,” Thibodeaux said.

Thibodeaux, who is a projected top five pick, would qualify for California's top tax bracket of 12.3% for income taxes. Lucky for Thibodeaux, barring a trade, the Rams will not be picking until the end of the first round.

On the opposite end of the spectrum from California is the state of Florida, which has zero state income taxes. With Jacksonville selecting first in the draft and in need of a pass rusher, there's potential that Thibodeaux could end up playing football in a state where income taxes don’t exist.

Detroit picks second, and Michigan's state income tax is 4.25%. However, if Thibodeaux were to slide to three, he would potentially be playing for the Texans. The state of Texas, like Florida, does not have income tax.

The top five is rounded out by the Giants and Jets, both of which play in New Jersey. New Jersey has a maximum tax bracket of 10.75%, which is slightly better than California.

So if taxes are as important as Thibodeaux's quote make it seem, he is likely hoping he ends up with Jacksonville at No. 1 or Houston at No. 3. 

Otherwise, he will be paying income taxes if he suits up for any other team in the top five of the draft.

