What Channel is Super Bowl LVI On?
Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford will both make their first Super Bowl appearances this year as the Bengals face the Bengals for Super Bowl LVI.
The game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will team up for the last time on NBC as the play-by-play announcer and color commentator, respectively. Michaels is reportedly headed to Amazon Prime next season.
How to watch Super Bowl LVI:
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 13
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Live stream: Peacock
SI Recommends
NBC and Peacock will begin coverage at 12:00 p.m. ET with pregame shows. Following the Super Bowl at 10:45 p.m. ET, NBC will continue with their Winter Olympics coverage.
This will be Michaels‘ 11th time calling a Super Bowl from the booth. This will be Collinsworth‘s 5th time providing analysis for a Super Bowl.
More NFL Coverage: