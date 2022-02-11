Who is Singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI? Everything You Need to Know

For the second year in a row, a country music star will be performing the national anthem.

Grammy-nominated singer Mickey Guyton will have the honors while “America the Beautiful” will be performed by six-time Grammy-nominated artist Jhené Aiko.

Guyton released her album Remember Her Name in September and went on to be the first-ever Black artist to receive a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album of the Year. She also received nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

Her performance will take place on Sunday, Feb. 13 before the Bengals and Rams kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is coming off a narrow 20–17 victory over the 49ers in the NFC championship game that was capped by a late Jimmy Garoppolo interception. Meanwhile, Cincinnati went into overtime against Kansas City, ultimately winning thanks to another game-winning field goal by Evan McPherson.

Last year, Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan teamed up to sing the national anthem before the Buccaneers and Chiefs faced off in Super Bowl LV. Per OddsShark, the average length of time it takes to perform the national anthem is 1:55, and Sullivan and Church’s rendition ran for 2:17.

Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will take centerstage as they all be performing during the halftime show. When Pepsi released the trailer in January, the hype surrounding some of music’s most iconic names hit a new level.