Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

New Trailer for This Year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Goes Viral

There’s been plenty of excitement for this year’s Super Bowl halftime show since it was announced in September. On Thursday, a trailer for the performance—featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar—sent the hype to a new level.

Pepsi released a video titled “The Call,” featuring the five music superstars who will perform at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13. The clip was created by F. Gary Gray, who directed 2015’s Straight Outta Compton, the hit biopic about Dre’s group N.W.A.

SI Recommends

It’s an incredibly appropriate lineup for the first Super Bowl in the Los Angeles area since 1993.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar are three of the biggest hip-hop acts in music history, and all three are proud Los Angeles natives. Eminem and Mary J. Blige are from Detroit and New York, respectively, but have long established connections to Dr. Dre.

Super Bowl LVI is set for a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. NBC will broadcast the game.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Eagles quarterback Josh McCown gestures after play.
NFL

Texans Interviewed Former NFL QB for Head Coaching Job

A longtime NFL quarterback who played for Houston at the end of his career could be its next coach.

Erin Andrews reporting during the Packers-Browns game.
NFL

Erin Andrews Reveals One Interview She Wishes She Could Redo

Erin Andrews reveals she wishes she could do her Richard Sherman interview over.

UFC270Preview
MMA

Four Burning Questions UFC 270 Will Answer in Anaheim

An ongoing contract dispute, two title bouts and a co-main event trilogy. Saturday's pay-per-view card is thin but not light on intriguing storylines.

(left to right) Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, Lindsay Hunter and Shaquille O'Neal hold championship trophies after winning Game 4 of the NBA Finals at The Meadowlands.
Podcasts

Crossover: Before Kobe was KOBE, w/ Mike Sielski

Author of, “The Rise: Kobe Bryant and the Pursuit of Immortality” Mike Sielski joins Beck to discuss the life of Kobe

dCOVcooperkupp_H
Play
NFL

Cooper Kupp’s Approach to Greatness

An offseason spent in a kind of scientific exploration of what drives great receiver play led to a historical year from an unlikely superstar.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor walks off the field after beating the Raiders in the playoffs
Play
Extra Mustard

Zac Taylor Got Carded at a Bar After the Bengals’ Big Playoff Win

To be fair, he looks pretty young.

Naomi Osaka walks off Australian Open court after loss to Amanda Anisimova.
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Upset in Third Round of Australian Open

Amanda Anisimova, a 20-year old American player, scored the big win.

JJ Redick
NBA

How JJ Redick’s Podcasting Career Took Off

After officially retiring before the season, Redick opens up about his new career, the relationship between athletes and the media and more.