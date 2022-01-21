New Trailer for This Year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Goes Viral

There’s been plenty of excitement for this year’s Super Bowl halftime show since it was announced in September. On Thursday, a trailer for the performance—featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar—sent the hype to a new level.

Pepsi released a video titled “The Call,” featuring the five music superstars who will perform at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13. The clip was created by F. Gary Gray, who directed 2015’s Straight Outta Compton, the hit biopic about Dre’s group N.W.A.

It’s an incredibly appropriate lineup for the first Super Bowl in the Los Angeles area since 1993.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar are three of the biggest hip-hop acts in music history, and all three are proud Los Angeles natives. Eminem and Mary J. Blige are from Detroit and New York, respectively, but have long established connections to Dr. Dre.

Super Bowl LVI is set for a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. NBC will broadcast the game.

